1981 Done? Not Till We Say It Is!

By Frank E. Lee

The big music story in 1981 Chicago happened at the legendary Checkerboard Lounge when the Rolling Stones, in town for three shows at the Rosemont Horizon (they had already played Rockford!), jammed with Muddy Waters at the Checkerboard Lounge. (I went a day early, saw tour promoter Bill Graham on the pay phone by the door and heard Buddy Guy make several announcements saying the Stones were coming, but it didn't happen. And my car battery was stolen. And Junior Wells helped me get another one.)

Lucky for me and posterity, the tapes were rolling when they did show (1981, remember) and this lofty summit was preserved. We'll hear part of that performance along with long sets of other 1981 tunes, recall Lady Diana marrying the Prince of Wales and thrill again to Indy fighting the Nazis for the Ark of the Covenant.

Saturday Morning Flashback: 1981, beginning this Saturday at 9 AM.