Saturday Morning Flashback: 1982 [Playlist]
Our soundtrack to 36 years ago went as follows...
The songs and stories of 1982 were the focus of this week's Saturday Morning Flashback. Technology was in the spotlight as Time magazine named the computer as Person of the Year. The first CD players were available.
The Epcot Center opened and the Vietnam Memorial was dedicated. Prince William was born and John Belushi died. We were watching E.T and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
Our soundtrack to 36 years ago went as follows...
Yaz - Don't Go
Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out
Flock of Seagulls - I Ran
Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Straight Into Darkness
Squeeze - Black Coffee in Bed
The Who - Athena
Donald Fagan - I.G.Y.
Talk Talk - Talk Talk
Phil Collins - It Don't Matter to Me
Bruce Springsteen - Atlantic City
The Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go
Peter Gabriel - I Have the Touch
Asia - Heat of the Moment
Roxy Music - Avalon
Dave Edmunds - From Small Things
Eddie Money - Think I'm in Love
Frank & Moon Zappa - Valley Girl
Santana - Hold On
Dire Straits - Industrial Disease
Dexy's Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen
Pete Townshend - Stardom in Action
Rush - New World Man
Marshall Crenshaw - Someday Someway
Haircut 100 - Love Plus One
John Cougar - Hand To Hold On To
Graham Parker - Temporary Beauty
Men At Work - Who Can It Be Now
Fleetwood Mac - Gypsy
English Beat - Save it For Later
Stray Cats - Rock This Town
The Fixx - Red Skies at Night
Bob Seger - Roll Me Away
The Plimsouls - A Million Miles Away
Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy
Don Henley - Dirty Laundry