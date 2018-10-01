Saturday Morning Flashback: 1982 [Playlist]

By Johnny Mars

The songs and stories of 1982 were the focus of this week's Saturday Morning Flashback. Technology was in the spotlight as Time magazine named the computer as Person of the Year. The first CD players were available.

The Epcot Center opened and the Vietnam Memorial was dedicated. Prince William was born and John Belushi died. We were watching E.T and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Our soundtrack to 36 years ago went as follows...

Yaz - Don't Go

Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out

Flock of Seagulls - I Ran

Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Straight Into Darkness

Squeeze - Black Coffee in Bed

The Who - Athena

Donald Fagan - I.G.Y.

Talk Talk - Talk Talk

Phil Collins - It Don't Matter to Me

Bruce Springsteen - Atlantic City

The Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go

Peter Gabriel - I Have the Touch

Asia - Heat of the Moment

Roxy Music - Avalon

Dave Edmunds - From Small Things

Eddie Money - Think I'm in Love

Frank & Moon Zappa - Valley Girl

Santana - Hold On

Dire Straits - Industrial Disease

Dexy's Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen

Pete Townshend - Stardom in Action

Rush - New World Man

Marshall Crenshaw - Someday Someway

Haircut 100 - Love Plus One

John Cougar - Hand To Hold On To

Graham Parker - Temporary Beauty

Men At Work - Who Can It Be Now

Fleetwood Mac - Gypsy

English Beat - Save it For Later

Stray Cats - Rock This Town

The Fixx - Red Skies at Night

Bob Seger - Roll Me Away

The Plimsouls - A Million Miles Away

Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy

Don Henley - Dirty Laundry