1983 Redux: Sounds Better Every Time!

By Frank E. Lee

After lengthy and occasionally contentious negotiations, we decided to return to the halls of 1983. The veil of 12-Space was pierced by the mighty temporal engines utilizing power that is poorly understood to this very day and our ears once again were filled with the sound of a key year in rock history. There were, of course, many unexpected musical twists and turns: a song that referenced the Clash, a Chuck Berry tune imagined as a Latin rock chant and Neil Young by way of Roxy Music. We marveled at the birth of the internet and the first mobile cellular telephone call. We watched Michael Jackson moonwalk on earth and joined 125 million others TV viewers for the end of M*A*S*H*. The finale also came for many others including Chris Wood, one of the founding members of Traffic, who seemed to foretell his own death on the song "1983...(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)". He played the delightfully eerie flute on the Electric Ladyland classic which included the lyric: "not to die, but to be reborn, away from a life so battered and torn...forever..." He passed on July 12, 1983, but lives on in our memory.

Here's the playlist:

"Tear Stained Letter" by Richard Thompson

"Everyday I Write the Book" by Elvis Costello

"The Politics of Dancing" by RE-FLEX

"Texas Flood" by Stevie Ray Vaughan

"Radio Free Europe" by R.E.M.

"Red Red Wine" by UB40

"Come Dancing" by the Kinks

"Solsbury Hill" (Plays live) by peter Gabriel

"She Blinded Me With Science" by Thomas Dolby

"You Can't Take Love For Granted" by Graham Parker

"Stand back" by Stevie Nicks

"The Love Cats" by the Cure

"Owner of a Lonely Heart" by Yes

"Murder By Numbers" by the Police

"Blue World" by Moody Blues

"Major Tom" by Peter Schilling

"Home by the Sea" by Genesis

"Rebel Yell" by Billy Idol

"Like a Hurricane" by Roxy Music

"Saved By Zero" by the Fixx

"Gone Daddy Gone" by Violent Femmes

"Here Comes the Rain Again" by Eurythmics

"In the mood" by Robert Plant

"Girlfriend is Better" by Talking Heads

"I Melt With You" by Modern English

"She Was Hot" by the Rolling Stones

"Our Lips Are Sealed" by Fun Boy Three

"Sunday Bloody Sunday" by U2

"Havana Moon" by Carlos Santana

"China" by Red Rockers