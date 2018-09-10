Saturday Morning Flashback: 1984 [Playlist]
1984, I ain't afraid of no ghosts....or a dystopian society.
By Johnny Mars
1984. The year George Orwell's famous novel arrived. Our world was not that grim. Big Brother hadn't taken over and we were living in a reality based on facts (not alternative ones). Those included: Ronald Reagan getting re-elected in a landslide; the AIDS epidemic continuing to spread; Michael Jordan drafted by the Chicago Bulls; Prince releasing Purple Rain movie and album.
Technology moved on as the first portable CD players were sold and installed in cars and Apple introduced the Macintosh computer with a stunning commercial that aired once during the Super Bowl and eventually gave us new ways to access music. 1984, I ain't afraid of no ghosts....or a dystopian society.
John Lennon - Nobody Told Me
Wang Chung - Dance Hall Days
Bruce Cockburn - If I Had A Rocket Launcher
Psychedelic Furs - The Ghost in You
Talking Heads - Burning Down the House (live)
General Public - Tenderness
Joe Jackson - Be My Number Two
Kinks - Do It Again
Tina Turner - Let's Stay Together
Don Henley - Sunset Grill
Alan Parsons Project - Prime Time
Elvis Costello - The Only Flame in Town
Neville Brothers - Fever
Howard Jones - What is Love
R.E.M. - Pretty Persuasion
Stevie Ray Vaughan - Couldn't Stand The Weather
Bananarama - Cruel Summer
U2 - The Unforgettable Fire
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Dear Prudence
Honeydrippers - Sea of Love
Prince - Let's Go Crazy
Rod Stewart - Infatuation
Bruce Springsteen - Glory Days
Cars - Drive
Echo & The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon
Los Lobos - Come On Let's Go
Pretenders - Middle Of The Road
INXS - I Send A Message
Thompson Twins - Doctor Doctor
Van Halen - Panama
The The - This Is The Day
David Bowie - Blue Jean
U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love)