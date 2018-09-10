Saturday Morning Flashback: 1984 [Playlist]

By Johnny Mars

1984. The year George Orwell's famous novel arrived. Our world was not that grim. Big Brother hadn't taken over and we were living in a reality based on facts (not alternative ones). Those included: Ronald Reagan getting re-elected in a landslide; the AIDS epidemic continuing to spread; Michael Jordan drafted by the Chicago Bulls; Prince releasing Purple Rain movie and album.

Technology moved on as the first portable CD players were sold and installed in cars and Apple introduced the Macintosh computer with a stunning commercial that aired once during the Super Bowl and eventually gave us new ways to access music. 1984, I ain't afraid of no ghosts....or a dystopian society.

John Lennon - Nobody Told Me

Wang Chung - Dance Hall Days

Bruce Cockburn - If I Had A Rocket Launcher

Psychedelic Furs - The Ghost in You

Talking Heads - Burning Down the House (live)

General Public - Tenderness

Joe Jackson - Be My Number Two

Kinks - Do It Again

Tina Turner - Let's Stay Together

Don Henley - Sunset Grill

Alan Parsons Project - Prime Time

Elvis Costello - The Only Flame in Town

Neville Brothers - Fever

Howard Jones - What is Love

R.E.M. - Pretty Persuasion

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Couldn't Stand The Weather

Bananarama - Cruel Summer

U2 - The Unforgettable Fire

Siouxsie & The Banshees - Dear Prudence

Honeydrippers - Sea of Love

Prince - Let's Go Crazy

Rod Stewart - Infatuation

Bruce Springsteen - Glory Days

Cars - Drive

Echo & The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon

Los Lobos - Come On Let's Go

Pretenders - Middle Of The Road

INXS - I Send A Message

Thompson Twins - Doctor Doctor

Van Halen - Panama

The The - This Is The Day

David Bowie - Blue Jean

U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love)