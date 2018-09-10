Saturday Morning Flashback: 1984 [Playlist]

1984, I ain't afraid of no ghosts....or a dystopian society.

September 10, 2018
Saturday Morning Flashback

Photo Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Features

By Johnny Mars

1984. The year George Orwell's famous novel arrived. Our world was not that grim. Big Brother hadn't taken over and we were living in a reality based on facts (not alternative ones). Those included: Ronald Reagan getting re-elected in a landslide; the AIDS epidemic continuing to spread; Michael Jordan drafted by the Chicago Bulls; Prince releasing Purple Rain movie and album.

Technology moved on as the first portable CD players were sold and installed in cars and Apple introduced the Macintosh computer with a stunning commercial that aired once during the Super Bowl and eventually gave us new ways to access music. 1984, I ain't afraid of no ghosts....or a dystopian society.

John Lennon - Nobody Told Me

Wang Chung - Dance Hall Days

Bruce Cockburn - If I Had A Rocket Launcher

Psychedelic Furs - The Ghost in You

Talking Heads - Burning Down the House (live)

General Public - Tenderness

Joe Jackson - Be My Number Two

Kinks - Do It Again

Tina Turner - Let's Stay Together

Don Henley - Sunset Grill

Alan Parsons Project - Prime Time

Elvis Costello - The Only Flame in Town

Neville Brothers - Fever

Howard Jones - What is Love

R.E.M. - Pretty Persuasion

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Couldn't Stand The Weather

Bananarama - Cruel Summer

U2 - The Unforgettable Fire

Siouxsie & The Banshees - Dear Prudence

Honeydrippers - Sea of Love

Prince - Let's Go Crazy

Rod Stewart - Infatuation

Bruce Springsteen - Glory Days

Cars - Drive

Echo & The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon

Los Lobos - Come On Let's Go

Pretenders - Middle Of The Road

INXS - I Send A Message

Thompson Twins - Doctor Doctor

Van Halen - Panama

The The - This Is The Day

David Bowie - Blue Jean

U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love)

Saturday Morning Flashback

