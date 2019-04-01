Saturday Morning Flashback: 1985 [Playlist]

By Johnny Mars

We reached back in time and set up shop in 1985 on Saturday Morning Flashback this week. The end of the previous year gave us the All-Star charity single from Band Aid, which begat the "We Are the World" charity tune. Those ideas grew into the Live Aid concerts in July, in London and Philadelphia (broadcast live on XRT).

From a now-historical off-hand remark from Bob Dylan at Live Aid, the first Farm Aid in Champaign, Illinois was born. The year ended with a diverse line-up of artists, United Against Apartheid, and the single "Sun City." 1985, where social justice was on our minds and in our ears.

Here's our soundtrack from this week's show...

Animation - Obsession

ZZ Top - Woke up with Wood

John Fogerty - Centerfield

Robyn Hitchcock & the Egyptians - Heaven

Godley & Creme - Cry

U2 - Bad (Live)

Thompson Twins - King for a Day

Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere

David Bowie & Mick Jagger - Dancing in the Streets

Bryan Ferry - Don't Stop the Dance

Alison Moyet - Love Resurrection

Simple Minds - Sanctify Yourself

Pete Townshend - White City Fighting

Dire Straits - Money for Nothing

Big Audio Dynamite - Medicine Show

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Look at Little Sister

Howard Jones - Life in One Day

Tears for Fears - Head over Heels

Bruce Springsteen - Trapped

Sting - If You Love Somebody...

Oingo Boingo - Dead Man's Party

John Mellencamp - Minutes to Memories

The Cure - Close to Me

Phil Collins - Sussudio

Wang Chung - To Live & Die in L.A.

INXS - Listen Like Thieves

Eric Clapton - Forever Man

Dream Academy - Life in a Northern Town

Artists United Against Apartheid - Sun City