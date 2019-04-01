Saturday Morning Flashback: 1985 [Playlist]
By Johnny Mars
We reached back in time and set up shop in 1985 on Saturday Morning Flashback this week. The end of the previous year gave us the All-Star charity single from Band Aid, which begat the "We Are the World" charity tune. Those ideas grew into the Live Aid concerts in July, in London and Philadelphia (broadcast live on XRT).
From a now-historical off-hand remark from Bob Dylan at Live Aid, the first Farm Aid in Champaign, Illinois was born. The year ended with a diverse line-up of artists, United Against Apartheid, and the single "Sun City." 1985, where social justice was on our minds and in our ears.
Here's our soundtrack from this week's show...
Animation - Obsession
ZZ Top - Woke up with Wood
John Fogerty - Centerfield
Robyn Hitchcock & the Egyptians - Heaven
Godley & Creme - Cry
U2 - Bad (Live)
Thompson Twins - King for a Day
Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere
David Bowie & Mick Jagger - Dancing in the Streets
Bryan Ferry - Don't Stop the Dance
Alison Moyet - Love Resurrection
Simple Minds - Sanctify Yourself
Pete Townshend - White City Fighting
Dire Straits - Money for Nothing
Big Audio Dynamite - Medicine Show
Stevie Ray Vaughan - Look at Little Sister
Howard Jones - Life in One Day
Tears for Fears - Head over Heels
Bruce Springsteen - Trapped
Sting - If You Love Somebody...
Oingo Boingo - Dead Man's Party
John Mellencamp - Minutes to Memories
The Cure - Close to Me
Phil Collins - Sussudio
Wang Chung - To Live & Die in L.A.
INXS - Listen Like Thieves
Eric Clapton - Forever Man
Dream Academy - Life in a Northern Town
Artists United Against Apartheid - Sun City