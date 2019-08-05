Saturday Morning Flashback: 1986 [Playlist]

We took the weekly trek back in time to revisit music and memories from 1986 this week on Saturday Morning Flashback.

January began with the Bears Super Bowl triumph followed a few days later by the tragedy of the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion. We celebrated Martin Luther Jr. Day as a national holiday for the first time. And when it came to firsts, we were introduced to debut albums from Lyle Lovett, The Bodeans, Bruce Hornsby & the Range and The Smithereens. Oprah's TV show expanded to the entire nation and Peter Gabriel and Paul Simon released the biggest albums of their careers.

Here's the playlist...

Psychedelic Furs ------------------ Pretty in Pink

Genesis ------------------------------ Land of Confusion

David & David ---------------------- Swallowed by the Cracks

Bob Seger --------------------------- Like a Rock

Stevie Ray Vaughan --------------Cold Shot (Live)

Pretenders -------------------------- My Baby

Jackson Browne ------------------ Soldier of Plenty

Fabulous Thunderbirds --------- Tuff Enuff

Steve Wijnwood ------------------- Split Decision

Bruce Hornsby & The Range -- Mandolin Rain

The Smithereens ----------------- Blood & Roses

Eric Clapton ------------------------It's In the Way You Use It

Icehouse ---------------------------- No Promises

Lyle Lovett ------------------------- You Can't Resist It

R.E.M. ------------------------------ Fall On Me

Talk Talk ---------------------------- Life's What You Make It

Howard Jones -------------------- No One is to Blame

Bruce Springsteen --------------- Because the Night (Live)

The Smiths ------------------------ There is a Light that Never Goes Out

Robert Cray ----------------------- Smoking Gun

Peter Gabriel ---------------------- Big Time

Timbuk 3 --------------------------- Future's So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades

Aretha Franklin ------------------- Jumping Jack Flash

Bodeans --------------------------- Still the Night

Georgia Satellites --------------- Keep Your Hands to Yourself

Suzanne Vega ------------------- Left of Center

Iggy Pop --------------------------- Cry for Love

Talking Heads -------------------- Hey Now

Paul Simon ------------------------ You can Call Me Al

Sting -------------------------------- Consider Me Gone(Live)