Saturday Morning Flashback: 1986 [Playlist]
We took the weekly trek back in time to revisit music and memories from 1986 this week on Saturday Morning Flashback.
January began with the Bears Super Bowl triumph followed a few days later by the tragedy of the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion. We celebrated Martin Luther Jr. Day as a national holiday for the first time. And when it came to firsts, we were introduced to debut albums from Lyle Lovett, The Bodeans, Bruce Hornsby & the Range and The Smithereens. Oprah's TV show expanded to the entire nation and Peter Gabriel and Paul Simon released the biggest albums of their careers.
Here's the playlist...
Psychedelic Furs ------------------ Pretty in Pink
Genesis ------------------------------ Land of Confusion
David & David ---------------------- Swallowed by the Cracks
Bob Seger --------------------------- Like a Rock
Stevie Ray Vaughan --------------Cold Shot (Live)
Pretenders -------------------------- My Baby
Jackson Browne ------------------ Soldier of Plenty
Fabulous Thunderbirds --------- Tuff Enuff
Steve Wijnwood ------------------- Split Decision
Bruce Hornsby & The Range -- Mandolin Rain
The Smithereens ----------------- Blood & Roses
Eric Clapton ------------------------It's In the Way You Use It
Icehouse ---------------------------- No Promises
Lyle Lovett ------------------------- You Can't Resist It
R.E.M. ------------------------------ Fall On Me
Talk Talk ---------------------------- Life's What You Make It
Howard Jones -------------------- No One is to Blame
Bruce Springsteen --------------- Because the Night (Live)
The Smiths ------------------------ There is a Light that Never Goes Out
Robert Cray ----------------------- Smoking Gun
Peter Gabriel ---------------------- Big Time
Timbuk 3 --------------------------- Future's So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades
Aretha Franklin ------------------- Jumping Jack Flash
Bodeans --------------------------- Still the Night
Georgia Satellites --------------- Keep Your Hands to Yourself
Suzanne Vega ------------------- Left of Center
Iggy Pop --------------------------- Cry for Love
Talking Heads -------------------- Hey Now
Paul Simon ------------------------ You can Call Me Al
Sting -------------------------------- Consider Me Gone(Live)