Saturday Morning Flashback: 1988 [Playlist]

We found our way going backwards 30 year for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback, 1988.

A time when Sonny Bono was elected Mayor of Palm Springs. The Winter and Summer Olympics were being played in Calgary, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. It was cat and mouse games with explosive devices, played out in a high-rise office tower, between John McCain & Hans Gruber as Die Hard hit the movie theaters and made the holiday season more intense.

And Stephen Hawking released his landmark book, "A Brief History of Time" and explained the universe to those of us without advanced degrees in physics.

Some of what happened and here is all of what was played...

Little Feat - Let it Roll

U2 - Desire

Keith Richards - Take it So Hard

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians - What I Am

Steve Earle - Copperhead Road

Steve Winwood - Roll With It

Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians - Flesh #1

Cheap Trick - The Flame

Moody Blues - I Know You're Out There Somewhere

The Smithereens - Only A Memory

Living Color - Cult of Personality

R.E.M - Turn You Inside Out

Midnight Oil - Beds are Burning

Lyle Lovett - M.O.N.E.Y.

Traveling Wilburys - Last Night

Melissa Etheridge - Similar Features

Bruce Hornsby & the Range - The Valley Road

Jerry Harrison - Rev it Up

Michelle Shocked - When I Grow Up

Guns N Roses - Patience

Jane's Addiction - Jane Says

U2 - Hawkmoon 269

Van Halen - Finish What Ya Started

Hothouse Flowers - I'm Sorry

John Hiatt - Slow Turning

Tracy Chapman - Talkin' Bout a Revolution

Robert Plant - Tall Cool One

Eric Clapton - After Midnight 88

Cowboy Junkies - Sweet Jane

Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers - Tomorrow People

The Church - Under the Milky Way