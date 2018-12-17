Saturday Morning Flashback: 1988 [Playlist]
We found our way going backwards 30 year for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback, 1988.
A time when Sonny Bono was elected Mayor of Palm Springs. The Winter and Summer Olympics were being played in Calgary, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. It was cat and mouse games with explosive devices, played out in a high-rise office tower, between John McCain & Hans Gruber as Die Hard hit the movie theaters and made the holiday season more intense.
And Stephen Hawking released his landmark book, "A Brief History of Time" and explained the universe to those of us without advanced degrees in physics.
Some of what happened and here is all of what was played...
Little Feat - Let it Roll
U2 - Desire
Keith Richards - Take it So Hard
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians - What I Am
Steve Earle - Copperhead Road
Steve Winwood - Roll With It
Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians - Flesh #1
Cheap Trick - The Flame
Moody Blues - I Know You're Out There Somewhere
The Smithereens - Only A Memory
Living Color - Cult of Personality
R.E.M - Turn You Inside Out
Midnight Oil - Beds are Burning
Lyle Lovett - M.O.N.E.Y.
Traveling Wilburys - Last Night
Melissa Etheridge - Similar Features
Bruce Hornsby & the Range - The Valley Road
Jerry Harrison - Rev it Up
Michelle Shocked - When I Grow Up
Guns N Roses - Patience
Jane's Addiction - Jane Says
U2 - Hawkmoon 269
Van Halen - Finish What Ya Started
Hothouse Flowers - I'm Sorry
John Hiatt - Slow Turning
Tracy Chapman - Talkin' Bout a Revolution
Robert Plant - Tall Cool One
Eric Clapton - After Midnight 88
Cowboy Junkies - Sweet Jane
Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers - Tomorrow People
The Church - Under the Milky Way