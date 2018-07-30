Saturday Morning Flashback: 1989 [Playlist]
A year of social, political, and technological change right as the decade ended.
If, as the saying goes, there's never enough time to do it right, there's always enough time to do it over. And so this week's journey to the past, Saturday Morning Flashback, landed on 1989. A year of social, political, and technological change right as the decade ended.
The Berlin Wall came down and Germany reunified. In China, a democratic revolution in Tiananmen Square turned into a massacre. The first of 24 GPS satellites was put in orbit, eventually rendering folding maps on car trips obsolete. There was Batman setting records at the movies that summer and The Simpsons and Seinfeld on our TV's for the first time. Commercial internet providers arrived and there was an earthquake during the World Series, delaying play for 10 days.
Here was that soundtrack that rocked our morning:
Bob Mould - See A Little Light
Don Henley - The End of the Innocence
The Cure - Fascination Street
Roy Orbison - You Got It
The Alarm - Sold Me Down The River
Nirvana - About A Girl
Tears For Fears - Sowing the Seeds of Love
Bonnie Raitt - Love Letter
The Call - Let the Day Begin
Big Audio Dynamite - Contact
Smithereens - A Girl Like You
Rolling Stones - Rock and A Hard Place
Eric Clapton - Before You Accuse Me
Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians - Madonna of the Wasps
B-52's - Love Shack
Fabulous Thunderbirds - Powerful Stuff
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Higher Ground
Fine Young Cannibals - Good Thing
Pixies - Here Comes Your Man
Aerosmith - The Other Side
Love and Rockets - So Alive
Melissa Etheridge - No Souvenirs
Faith No More - Epic
Tom Petty - Runnin' Down A Dream
Violent Femmes - Nightmares
John Lee Hooke - The Healer
Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored
John Cougar Mellencamp - Martha Say
Neil Young - Rockin' in the Free World
XTC - King For A Day
Indigo Girls - Closer To Fine
Lou Reed - Dirty Blvd
The Replacements - I'll Be You