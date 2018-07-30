Saturday Morning Flashback: 1989 [Playlist]

If, as the saying goes, there's never enough time to do it right, there's always enough time to do it over. And so this week's journey to the past, Saturday Morning Flashback, landed on 1989. A year of social, political, and technological change right as the decade ended.

The Berlin Wall came down and Germany reunified. In China, a democratic revolution in Tiananmen Square turned into a massacre. The first of 24 GPS satellites was put in orbit, eventually rendering folding maps on car trips obsolete. There was Batman setting records at the movies that summer and The Simpsons and Seinfeld on our TV's for the first time. Commercial internet providers arrived and there was an earthquake during the World Series, delaying play for 10 days.

Here was that soundtrack that rocked our morning:

Bob Mould - See A Little Light

Don Henley - The End of the Innocence

The Cure - Fascination Street

Roy Orbison - You Got It

The Alarm - Sold Me Down The River

Nirvana - About A Girl

Tears For Fears - Sowing the Seeds of Love

Bonnie Raitt - Love Letter

The Call - Let the Day Begin

Big Audio Dynamite - Contact

Smithereens - A Girl Like You

Rolling Stones - Rock and A Hard Place

Eric Clapton - Before You Accuse Me

Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians - Madonna of the Wasps

B-52's - Love Shack

Fabulous Thunderbirds - Powerful Stuff

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Higher Ground

Fine Young Cannibals - Good Thing

Pixies - Here Comes Your Man

Aerosmith - The Other Side

Love and Rockets - So Alive

Melissa Etheridge - No Souvenirs

Faith No More - Epic

Tom Petty - Runnin' Down A Dream

Violent Femmes - Nightmares

John Lee Hooke - The Healer

Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored

John Cougar Mellencamp - Martha Say

Neil Young - Rockin' in the Free World

XTC - King For A Day

Indigo Girls - Closer To Fine

Lou Reed - Dirty Blvd

The Replacements - I'll Be You