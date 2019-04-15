Saturday Morning Flashback: 1991 [Playlist]
Travel back in time to the soundtrack of 1991.
We traveled through time to reflect on an impressive music year, 1991, for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback.
Grunge music burst in our ears as Nirvana's major label debut, "Nevermind" had an immediate impact and brought the alternative world into the mainstream. Couple that with Pearl Jam's debut "10", and a movement arrived. U2 transformed their style, embracing dance beats and electronic effects to commercial and artistic success. And R.E.M. was adding strings and mandolins to their sound becoming the #1 album on the XRT Listener Poll.
Here's what we played...
Smithereens - Too Much Passion
Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now
Bruce Hornsby - Madman Across the Water
Stevie Ray Vaughan - The Sky is Crying
Violent Femmes - American Music
Big Audio Dynamite II - Rush
Poi Dog Pondering - Jack Ass Ginger
Robbie Robertson - The Night Parade
Dire Straits - Heavy Fuel
Nirvana - In Bloom
Robyn Hitchcock & Egyptians - So You Think You're in Love
Genesis - I Can't Dance
Bodeans - Good Things
Bonnie Raitt - Slow Ride
Sting - All This Time
Seal - Crazy
John Lee Hooker/ Robert Cray - Mr Lucky
Simple Minds - See the Lights
Elvis Costello - The Other Side of Summer
R.E.M. - Me in Honey
Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Out in the Cold
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Breaking the Girl
Roling Stones - Sympathy for the Devil (live)
Crowded House - It's Only Natural
Talking Heads - Sax and Violins
Matthew Sweet - I've Been Waiting
Pearl Jam - Even Flow
U2 - Until The End of the World
Marc Cohen - Walking in Memphis