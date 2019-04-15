Saturday Morning Flashback: 1991 [Playlist]

By Johnny Mars

We traveled through time to reflect on an impressive music year, 1991, for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback.

Grunge music burst in our ears as Nirvana's major label debut, "Nevermind" had an immediate impact and brought the alternative world into the mainstream. Couple that with Pearl Jam's debut "10", and a movement arrived. U2 transformed their style, embracing dance beats and electronic effects to commercial and artistic success. And R.E.M. was adding strings and mandolins to their sound becoming the #1 album on the XRT Listener Poll.

Here's what we played...

Smithereens - Too Much Passion

Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now

Bruce Hornsby - Madman Across the Water

Stevie Ray Vaughan - The Sky is Crying

Violent Femmes - American Music

Big Audio Dynamite II - Rush

Poi Dog Pondering - Jack Ass Ginger

Robbie Robertson - The Night Parade

Dire Straits - Heavy Fuel

Nirvana - In Bloom

Robyn Hitchcock & Egyptians - So You Think You're in Love

Genesis - I Can't Dance

Bodeans - Good Things

Bonnie Raitt - Slow Ride

Sting - All This Time

Seal - Crazy

John Lee Hooker/ Robert Cray - Mr Lucky

Simple Minds - See the Lights

Elvis Costello - The Other Side of Summer

R.E.M. - Me in Honey

Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Out in the Cold

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Breaking the Girl

Roling Stones - Sympathy for the Devil (live)

Crowded House - It's Only Natural

Talking Heads - Sax and Violins

Matthew Sweet - I've Been Waiting

Pearl Jam - Even Flow

U2 - Until The End of the World

Marc Cohen - Walking in Memphis