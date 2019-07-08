Saturday Morning Flashback: 1992 [Playlist]
Our weekly time travel excursion, Saturday Morning Flashback, wound back to the not-so-distant past, 1992.
Our weekly time travel excursion, Saturday Morning Flashback, wound back to the not-so-distant past, 1992.
A year when Grunge, a mix of punk/ heavy metal burst into the mainstream. Seattle was the epicenter and the music spread nationwide due in part to Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and the Sub Pop record label.
Bill Clinton was elected President, Johnny Carson retired from the Tonight show and Bill Wyman quit the Rolling Stones. We were introduced to the grizzly world and memorable dialogue of Quentin Tarantino with the film Reservoir Dogs.
Alright, ramblers, let's get rambling........back to 92. Here's the playlist.
Soul Asylum - Black Gold
4 Non Blondes - What's Goin' On
U2 - Satellite of Love
Cracker - Happy Birthday to Me
Lyle Lovett - I've Benn To Memphis
Talking Heads - Lifetime Piling Up
Del Amitri - Just Like a Man
Shawn Colvin - Round of Blues
Sugar ------------------------------------------ If I Can't Change Your Mind
R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts
10,000 Maniacs - Candy Everybody Wants
Jayhawks - Waiting for the Sun
Sophie B Hawkins - Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover
Neil Young - War of Man
The Cure - Friday I'm in Love
Material Issue - What Girls Want
INXS - Not Enough Time
Los Lobos - Wicked Rain
Paul Westerberg - Dyslexic Heart
Poi Dog Pondering - Be the One
Peter Gabriel - Secret World
Wailing Souls - Shark Attack
Bruce Springsteen - Human Touch
The Black Crowes - Hotel Illness
Annie Lennox - Legend in my Living Room
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge
Lemonheads - It's a Shame About Ray
Eric Clapton - Layla (Unplugged)
Gin Blossoms - Hey Jealousy
Dada - Dizz Knee Land
Indigo Girls - Galileo
James - Born of Frustration