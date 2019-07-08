Saturday Morning Flashback: 1992 [Playlist]

Our weekly time travel excursion, Saturday Morning Flashback, wound back to the not-so-distant past, 1992.

A year when Grunge, a mix of punk/ heavy metal burst into the mainstream. Seattle was the epicenter and the music spread nationwide due in part to Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and the Sub Pop record label.

Bill Clinton was elected President, Johnny Carson retired from the Tonight show and Bill Wyman quit the Rolling Stones. We were introduced to the grizzly world and memorable dialogue of Quentin Tarantino with the film Reservoir Dogs.

Alright, ramblers, let's get rambling........back to 92. Here's the playlist.

Soul Asylum - Black Gold

4 Non Blondes - What's Goin' On

U2 - Satellite of Love

Cracker - Happy Birthday to Me

Lyle Lovett - I've Benn To Memphis

Talking Heads - Lifetime Piling Up

Del Amitri - Just Like a Man

Shawn Colvin - Round of Blues

Sugar ------------------------------------------ If I Can't Change Your Mind

R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts

10,000 Maniacs - Candy Everybody Wants

Jayhawks - Waiting for the Sun

Sophie B Hawkins - Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover

Neil Young - War of Man

The Cure - Friday I'm in Love

Material Issue - What Girls Want

INXS - Not Enough Time

Los Lobos - Wicked Rain

Paul Westerberg - Dyslexic Heart

Poi Dog Pondering - Be the One

Peter Gabriel - Secret World

Wailing Souls - Shark Attack

Bruce Springsteen - Human Touch

The Black Crowes - Hotel Illness

Annie Lennox - Legend in my Living Room

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge

Lemonheads - It's a Shame About Ray

Eric Clapton - Layla (Unplugged)

Gin Blossoms - Hey Jealousy

Dada - Dizz Knee Land

Indigo Girls - Galileo

James - Born of Frustration