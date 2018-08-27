Saturday Morning Flashback: 1993 [Playlist]
Hop back and hear the finest music from 1993.
By Johnny Mars
We went back to 1993 for our weekly time trek, Saturday Morning Flashback. Can it really be 25 years ago? As the quote goes: "Time goes by way too fast but memories last forever." We had our first baby boomer president in Bill Clinton. We had the first Bulls three-peat. Michael Jackson changed the shape and scope of Super Bowl entertainment, inaugurating the first half-time performance. We watched the series finale of Cheers and welcomed Beavis and Butt-Head to MTV.
The Flaming Lips - She Don't Use Jelly
Gin Blossoms - Allison Road
Freddy Jones Band - In A Daydream
Widespread Panic - Pickin' Up The Pieces
James - Laid
Aerosmith - Cryin'
Stereo MC's - Connected
Tears for Fears - Break It down Again
Sheryl Crow - Leaving Las Vegas
10. Blind Melon - No Rain
10,000 Maniacs - Hey Jack Kerouac (Unplugged)
Nirvana - All Apologies
Cracker - Get Off This
Sting - If I Ever Lose My Faith In You
Big Head Todd & The Monsters - Broken-Hearted Savior
Alice in Chains - Down In The Hole
Spin Doctors - Little Miss Can't Be Wrong
R.E.M - Nightswimming
Stone Temple Pilots - Plush
Goo Goo Dolls - We Are The Normal
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Soul To Squeeze
John Mellencamp - Human Wheels
Pearl Jam - Daughter
Belly - Feed The Tree
Smashing Pumpkins - Cherub Rock
Radiohead - Creep
U2 - Numb
The Cranberries - Linger
Dinosaur Jr - Start Choppin'
Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
Duran Duran - Ordinary World