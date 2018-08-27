Saturday Morning Flashback: 1993 [Playlist]

By Johnny Mars

We went back to 1993 for our weekly time trek, Saturday Morning Flashback. Can it really be 25 years ago? As the quote goes: "Time goes by way too fast but memories last forever." We had our first baby boomer president in Bill Clinton. We had the first Bulls three-peat. Michael Jackson changed the shape and scope of Super Bowl entertainment, inaugurating the first half-time performance. We watched the series finale of Cheers and welcomed Beavis and Butt-Head to MTV.

The Flaming Lips - She Don't Use Jelly

Gin Blossoms - Allison Road

Freddy Jones Band - In A Daydream

Widespread Panic - Pickin' Up The Pieces

James - Laid

Aerosmith - Cryin'

Stereo MC's - Connected

Tears for Fears - Break It down Again

Sheryl Crow - Leaving Las Vegas

10. Blind Melon - No Rain

10,000 Maniacs - Hey Jack Kerouac (Unplugged)

Nirvana - All Apologies

Cracker - Get Off This

Sting - If I Ever Lose My Faith In You

Big Head Todd & The Monsters - Broken-Hearted Savior

Alice in Chains - Down In The Hole

Spin Doctors - Little Miss Can't Be Wrong

R.E.M - Nightswimming

Stone Temple Pilots - Plush

Goo Goo Dolls - We Are The Normal

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Soul To Squeeze

John Mellencamp - Human Wheels

Pearl Jam - Daughter

Belly - Feed The Tree

Smashing Pumpkins - Cherub Rock

Radiohead - Creep

U2 - Numb

The Cranberries - Linger

Dinosaur Jr - Start Choppin'

Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way

Duran Duran - Ordinary World