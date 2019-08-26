Saturday Morning Flashback: 1975 [Playlist]
Our trip through the portal of time landed on 1975 for this edition of Saturday Morning Flashback.
We were fascinated with pet rocks, mood rings and playing Pong. Something a little higher on the excitement scale, "Jaws" became the first Summer blockbuster movie, "Saturday Night Live" debuted on our TVs and Mohamed Ali fought Joe Frazier, for the third time, in a heavyweight title bout dubbed the "Thrilla in Manilla".
Here's the playlist that may have sparked memories of hip-hugging bell bottoms, shag-carpeted Chevy vans and music played on eight track tapes....
Bob Marley & Wailers - No Woman No Cry
Roxy Music - Love is the Drug
Crosby & Nash - Take the Money & Run
War - Low Rider
Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road
The Who - Squeeze Box
Electric Light Orchestra - Evil Woman
Bad Company - Call on Me
Paul Simon - 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover
Pink Floyd - Shine on You Crazy Diamond
Outlaws - There Goes Another Love Song
Dwight Twilley - I'm on Fire
Eagles - Take it to The Limit
Led Zeppelin - Kashmir
Todd Rundgren - Real Man
Ace - How Long
Thin Lizzy - Fighting My Way Back
Elton John - Pinball Wizard
Steely Dan - Doctor Wu
McCartney & Wings - Medicine Jar
Aerosmith - Walk This Way
Earth Wind & Fire - Shining Star
Jeff Beck - Freeway Jam
David Bowie - Young Americans
Gary Wright - Love is Alive
Robert Palmer - Pressure Drop
Fleetwood Mac - Landslide
Styx - Lorelei
Grateful Dead - Franklin's Tower