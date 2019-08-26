Saturday Morning Flashback: 1975 [Playlist]

Our trip through the portal of time landed on 1975 for this edition of Saturday Morning Flashback.

We were fascinated with pet rocks, mood rings and playing Pong. Something a little higher on the excitement scale, "Jaws" became the first Summer blockbuster movie, "Saturday Night Live" debuted on our TVs and Mohamed Ali fought Joe Frazier, for the third time, in a heavyweight title bout dubbed the "Thrilla in Manilla".

Here's the playlist that may have sparked memories of hip-hugging bell bottoms, shag-carpeted Chevy vans and music played on eight track tapes....

Bob Marley & Wailers - No Woman No Cry

Roxy Music - Love is the Drug

Crosby & Nash - Take the Money & Run

War - Low Rider

Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road

The Who - Squeeze Box

Electric Light Orchestra - Evil Woman

Bad Company - Call on Me

Paul Simon - 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

Pink Floyd - Shine on You Crazy Diamond

Outlaws - There Goes Another Love Song

Dwight Twilley - I'm on Fire

Eagles - Take it to The Limit

Led Zeppelin - Kashmir

Todd Rundgren - Real Man

Ace - How Long

Thin Lizzy - Fighting My Way Back

Elton John - Pinball Wizard

Steely Dan - Doctor Wu

McCartney & Wings - Medicine Jar

Aerosmith - Walk This Way

Earth Wind & Fire - Shining Star

Jeff Beck - Freeway Jam

David Bowie - Young Americans

Gary Wright - Love is Alive

Robert Palmer - Pressure Drop

Fleetwood Mac - Landslide

Styx - Lorelei

Grateful Dead - Franklin's Tower