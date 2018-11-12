Saturday Morning Flashback: 1987 [Playlist]
Our weekly time travel takes us back to 1987.
We took the weekly trip back in time to 1987 this weekend on Saturday Morning Flashback.
From the fashion horrors of high-waisted acid washed jeans with shoulder-padded jackets to frightening movies like Fatal Attraction. To Black Monday, the day in October when the stock market crashed hard.
To joyous moments: watching non-stop television coverage of 18-month old baby Jessica rescued from a well in Texas; to an 18 year old German pilot landing a small airplane in Moscow's Red Square; to the lasting brilliance of U2's The Joshua Tree.
Here's our playlist....
The Alarm - Rescue Me
Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Runaway Trains
Suzanne Vega - Luka
Los Lobos - Shakin' Shakin' Shakes
Siouxsie & The Bansees - The Passenger
Grateful Dead - Hell in a Bucket
Fleetwood Mac - Little Lies
The Replacements - Can't Hardly Wait
Sting - We'll Be Together
The Bodeans - Only Love
Robbie Robertson - Somewhere Down the Crazy River
R.E.M. - Finest Worksong
John Mellencamp - Cherry Bomb
Yes - Rhythm of Love
George Harrison - Got My Mind Set on You
Squeeze - Hourglass
Chris Isaak - Heart Full of Soul
Ten Thousand Maniacs - Like The Weather
Bryan Ferry - Kiss & Tell
Mick Jagger - Let's Work
John Hiatt - Thing Called Love
INXS - Devil Inside
Sinead O'Connor - I Want Your Hands on Me
Pink Floyd - One Slip
New Order - True Faith
Bruce Springsteen - One Step Up
The Cure - Just Like Heaven
Psychedelic Furs - Heartbreak Beat
U2 - Running to Stand Still
Alan Parsons Project - Standing on Higher Ground
Guns N' Roses - Paradise City
Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Jammin' Me