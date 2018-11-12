Saturday Morning Flashback: 1987 [Playlist]

We took the weekly trip back in time to 1987 this weekend on Saturday Morning Flashback.

From the fashion horrors of high-waisted acid washed jeans with shoulder-padded jackets to frightening movies like Fatal Attraction. To Black Monday, the day in October when the stock market crashed hard.

To joyous moments: watching non-stop television coverage of 18-month old baby Jessica rescued from a well in Texas; to an 18 year old German pilot landing a small airplane in Moscow's Red Square; to the lasting brilliance of U2's The Joshua Tree.

Here's our playlist....

The Alarm - Rescue Me

Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Runaway Trains

Suzanne Vega - Luka

Los Lobos - Shakin' Shakin' Shakes

Siouxsie & The Bansees - The Passenger

Grateful Dead - Hell in a Bucket

Fleetwood Mac - Little Lies

The Replacements - Can't Hardly Wait

Sting - We'll Be Together

The Bodeans - Only Love

Robbie Robertson - Somewhere Down the Crazy River

R.E.M. - Finest Worksong

John Mellencamp - Cherry Bomb

Yes - Rhythm of Love

George Harrison - Got My Mind Set on You

Squeeze - Hourglass

Chris Isaak - Heart Full of Soul

Ten Thousand Maniacs - Like The Weather

Bryan Ferry - Kiss & Tell

Mick Jagger - Let's Work

John Hiatt - Thing Called Love

INXS - Devil Inside

Sinead O'Connor - I Want Your Hands on Me

Pink Floyd - One Slip

New Order - True Faith

Bruce Springsteen - One Step Up

The Cure - Just Like Heaven

Psychedelic Furs - Heartbreak Beat

U2 - Running to Stand Still

Alan Parsons Project - Standing on Higher Ground

Guns N' Roses - Paradise City

Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Jammin' Me