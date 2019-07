Saturday Morning Flashback: 1969 [Playlist]

SLY & THE FAMILY STONE Hot Fun In The Summertime

AM CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Born On The Bayou

IT'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY Hot Summer Day

MILLER, STEVE Space Cowboy

JETHRO TULL A New Day Yesterday

WHO We're Not Gonna Take It

ISLEY BROTHERS It's Your Thing

DOORS Touch Me

FLEETWOOD MAC Oh Well

CHICAGO Does Anybody Really Know...

KINKS Victoria

BAND Night They Drove Old Dixie...

GUESS WHO Undun

CROSBY, STILLS & NASH Long Time Gone

BEATLES Something

ROLLING STONES Monkey Man

GAYE, MARVIN That's The Way Love Is

THUNDERCLAP NEWMAN Something In The Air

JEFFERSON AIRPLANE Volunteers

COCKER, JOE Feeling Alright

AM BLIND FAITH Sea Of Joy

SANTANA Evil Ways (Woodstock)

LED ZEPPELIN Communication Breakdown

JACKSON 5 I Want You Back

LENNON, JOHN Give Peace A Chance

ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Whipping Post

TEMPTATIONS I Can't Get Next To You

BOWIE, DAVID Space Oddity

HENDRIX, JIMI Red House

DYLAN, BOB Lay Lady Lay

PROCOL HARUM A Salty Dog

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Down On The Corner

SHOCKING BLUE Venus

CRAZY ELEPHANT Gimme Gimme Good Lovin'