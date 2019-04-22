'Saved By The Bell' Cast Reunites! Celebrating 30 Years Of Friendship

Nearly 30 years after Saved By The Bell premiered on TV, the cast is just as tight as ever.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Mario Lopez (AC Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) all had a reunion over dinner in Sherman Oaks, California the other night to celebrate their friendship.

Gosselaar wrote on his Instagram, “This is what 30 plus years of friendship looks like..."

Lopez added in a video, “We ate an obscene amount of food. Great group right here, now it’s time to play credit card roulette for the bill.”

Check out photos & video from the night.

Friends forever... A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on Apr 20, 2019 at 9:35pm PDT