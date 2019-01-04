School Of Rock Reunion! The Students Get Back Together 15 Years Later

15 years after School of Rock graced the big screen, the kids are back.

The cast who played the students met up on New Year's Eve and they've grown up quite a bit.

Brian Falduto (Billy), James Hosey (Marco), Becca Brown (Katie), Zachary Infante (Gordon), Aleisha Lanae Allen (Alicia), Angelo Massagli (Frankie), and Caitlin Hale (Marta) were all in attendance.

BABES A post shared by BECCA BROWN (@auntiezaddy) on Dec 29, 2018 at 7:00pm PST

What a way to ring in the new year!