School Of Rock's Zack Attack (Joey Gaydos Jr.) Arrested For Stealing Guitars

School Of Rock Star Zack Attack (Joey Gaydos Jr.) is Gaydos Jr. is facing felony charges in Florida for larceny and grand theft after being caught stealing guitars and an amp.

According to TMZ, Gaydos Jr. was busted four times in five weeks. He allegedly walked into music stores, test out guitars and then walk out with the instrument without paying.

TMZ reports Gaydos Jr. stole a blue Les Paul Epiphone Prophecy valued at $800, a black Fender Stratocaster worth $699, and a Gibson Les Paul gold top valued at $1,900. Additonally, his last bust came for trying to steal an amplifier.

Gaydos Jr. admitted a drug problem to the police and entered not guilty pleas in court for the stolen guitars.