Sharon Van Etten Returns To Lollapalooza With One Of The Best Albums Of 2019 After 5 Years Away From Music

As she told Marty Lennartz, she needed to take a break to come up with new writing material rather than write songs about being on the road.

August 4, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features
Lollapalooza

Sharon Van Etten came back with her first record in five years when she released Remind Me Tomorrow this past January. It is one of the finest albums of the year and we had the pleasure of chatting with her backstage at Lollapalooza.

Related: Sharon Van Etten Releases Video for “No One’s Easy To Love”

She spoke on why she felt it was necessary to take a break not only for musical reasons, but for personal reasons as well. In between albums Van Etten became a mother, went back to school and is currently working on obtaining her psychology degree, and wrote.

Watch her full conversation with Marty Lennartz below.

Tags: 
Sharon Van Etten
Lollapalooza

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Lion King Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Yesterday Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Spiderman: Far From Home Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer's Hall Of Fame Tribute To Lee Smith Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Toy Story 4 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Late Night Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes