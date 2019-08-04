Sharon Van Etten Returns To Lollapalooza With One Of The Best Albums Of 2019 After 5 Years Away From Music

Sharon Van Etten came back with her first record in five years when she released Remind Me Tomorrow this past January. It is one of the finest albums of the year and we had the pleasure of chatting with her backstage at Lollapalooza.

She spoke on why she felt it was necessary to take a break not only for musical reasons, but for personal reasons as well. In between albums Van Etten became a mother, went back to school and is currently working on obtaining her psychology degree, and wrote.

Watch her full conversation with Marty Lennartz below.