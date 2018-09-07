Shedd Aquarium Offering Free Admission For Illinois Residents

If you've been on the fence about visiting the Shedd Aquarium, now is the time to go.

For all of September, the Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission for all Illinois residents. All you need to do is show proof of residence upon arrival.

On top of visitng the aquarium's main galleries, attendees will be able to check out their new exhibit, Underwater Beauty.

The aquarium will be holding special evening events on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Admission to these events is free for Illinois residents, but food & drink will cost money.

Here's the schedule of events.

Caribbean Flavors and Flair (Sept. 10, 17, 24): Caribbean-inspired food for attendees.

Live Latin Rhythms (Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3, 10): Latin jazz performances and Latin-inspired food and drinks. Attendance to the two October nights will be free.

House Party (Sept. 6, 20, 27): House music from DJs Jesse Saunders, Terry Hunter and Farley Jackmaster Funk.

You can find out more information at the Shedd Aquarium's website.