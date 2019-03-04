Smashing Pumpkins Announce Return To Chicago

The Smashing Pumpkins will be making their return to Chicago on August 15th when they perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Fresh off their 30th anniversary tour and release of their latest album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. The Smashing Pumpkins have tapped Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to team up with on the tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster, but you can enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets right now on our contests page.