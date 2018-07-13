Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Cover Led Zeppelin & David Bowie At Tour Opener

The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their Shiny & Oh So Bright Tour in Glendale, AZ last night and paid tribute to a couple of rock legends during their set.

On top of playing their own classics from Gish, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and Siamese Dream, The Pumpkins performed covers of Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, and David Bowie throughout their set.

Catch video and the setlist of the show below.

Video of Smashing Pumpkins - Space Oddity [David Bowtie] (live) 7.12.2018 @ Gila River Arena | Glendale, AZ

Video of Smashing Pumpkins Stairway to Heaven (Live) - Gila River Arena - Glendale AZ - 7/12/2018

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

Disarm

Rocket

Siva

Rhinoceros

Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)

Drown

Zero

The Everlasting Gaze

Stand Inside Your Love

Thirty-Three

Eye

Soma

Blew Away (First performance since 2000)

For Martha

To Sheila

Mayonaise

Porcelina of the Vast Oceans

Landslide (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Tonight, Tonight

Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)

Cherub Rock

1979

Ava Adore

Try, Try, Try (First performance since 2008)

The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning

Hummer

Today

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Muzzle

Encore:

Solara

Baby Mine (Disney cover)