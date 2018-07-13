Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Cover Led Zeppelin & David Bowie At Tour Opener
The Pumpkins kicked off their 'Shiny & Oh So Bright Tour' with a mix of covers and classics.
The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their Shiny & Oh So Bright Tour in Glendale, AZ last night and paid tribute to a couple of rock legends during their set.
On top of playing their own classics from Gish, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and Siamese Dream, The Pumpkins performed covers of Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, and David Bowie throughout their set.
Catch video and the setlist of the show below.
Setlist (via Setlist.fm)
Disarm
Rocket
Siva
Rhinoceros
Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)
Drown
Zero
The Everlasting Gaze
Stand Inside Your Love
Thirty-Three
Eye
Soma
Blew Away (First performance since 2000)
For Martha
To Sheila
Mayonaise
Porcelina of the Vast Oceans
Landslide (Fleetwood Mac cover)
Tonight, Tonight
Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)
Cherub Rock
1979
Ava Adore
Try, Try, Try (First performance since 2008)
The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning
Hummer
Today
Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Muzzle
Encore:
Solara
Baby Mine (Disney cover)