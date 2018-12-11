Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Perform At Metro Back In 1993
Get a glimpse into the early days of the band.
The Smashing Pumpkins celebrated the release of Siamese Dream with a concert at Metro back in 1993.
If you were lucky enough to be in the audience that day, you have the concert memory of a lifetime. If not, you're in luck!
The entire show was uploaded to YouTube where you can watch a young Billy Corgan and co. run through powerful versions of Gish & Siamese Dream songs.
Watch the performance below.