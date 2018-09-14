The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Reunion Album & Share Song

It marks the first album featuring Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin in 18 years.

September 14, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Smashing Pumpkins
Features

3/4 of the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup hit the road this summer for their comeback to the stage. Now, the trio of Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin are gearing up to release their first Smashing Pumpkins record together in 18 years.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. will be released on November 16th and clocks in at eight total tracks. The previously heard "Solara" will be included on the album and the band shared another track, "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)," which you can listen to below.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. Tracklist:
01. Knights of Malta
02. Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)
03. Travels
04. Solara
05. Alienation
06. Marchin’ On
07. With Sympathy
08. Seek and You Shall Destroy

The Smashing Pumpkins
Smashing Pumpkins

