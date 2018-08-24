Watch A Free Smashing Pumpkins Webcast
Catch a free performance from the band's 'Shiny And Oh So Bright' Tour.
If you missed out on the recent Smashing Pumpkins shows at the United Center, or want to relive the experience, you're in luck!
The band will be streaming their concert at Seattle's Key Arena in its entirety tonight beginning at 10:15 PM.
Watch the video below and hit the link for more information.
Streaming live from Key Arena on Twitter— Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) August 22, 2018
This Friday, 8/24 @ 8:15pm PThttps://t.co/z5NFkd00Nv#TheSmashingPumpkinsLive pic.twitter.com/I2sPxFEbbB