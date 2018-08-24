Watch A Free Smashing Pumpkins Webcast

Catch a free performance from the band's 'Shiny And Oh So Bright' Tour.

August 24, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Smashing Pumpkins

© Press Association

Features

If you missed out on the recent Smashing Pumpkins shows at the United Center, or want to relive the experience, you're in luck!

The band will be streaming their concert at Seattle's Key Arena in its entirety tonight beginning at 10:15 PM.

Watch the video below and hit the link for more information.

Smashing Pumpkins