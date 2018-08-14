Smashing Pumpkins Deliver Massive 31-Song Setlist At United Center
If you thought the Pumpkins would bring it for their hometown show, you guessed correctly.
The Smashing Pumpkins held a grand homecoming concert last night in the first of two shows at the United Center.
Their Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour has been a celebration of the band's earlier albums with a reunion of 3/4 of the original lineup. Naturally, their hometown show in Chicago was highly anticipated.
The Pumpkins delivered a massive 31-song setlist spanning their entire discography. Plus, they threw in a few covers for good measure.
Check out the full setlist (via setlist.fm)
Disarm (Billy Corgan solo)
Rocket
Siva
Rhinoceros
Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)
Drown
Zero
The Everlasting Gaze
Stand Inside Your Love
Thirty-Three
Eye
Soma
Blew Away
For Martha
To Sheila
Mayonaise
Porcelina of the Vast Oceans
Landslide (Fleetwood Mac cover)
Tonight, Tonight
Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)
Cherub Rock
1979
Ava Adore
Try, Try, Try
The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning
Hummer
Today
Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Muzzle
Encore:
Solara
Baby Mine (Betty Noyes cover)