Smashing Pumpkins Deliver Massive 31-Song Setlist At United Center

The Smashing Pumpkins held a grand homecoming concert last night in the first of two shows at the United Center.

Their Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour has been a celebration of the band's earlier albums with a reunion of 3/4 of the original lineup. Naturally, their hometown show in Chicago was highly anticipated.

The Pumpkins delivered a massive 31-song setlist spanning their entire discography. Plus, they threw in a few covers for good measure.

Check out the full setlist (via setlist.fm)

Disarm (Billy Corgan solo)

Rocket

Siva

Rhinoceros

Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)

Drown

Zero

The Everlasting Gaze

Stand Inside Your Love

Thirty-Three

Eye

Soma

Blew Away

For Martha

To Sheila

Mayonaise

Porcelina of the Vast Oceans

Landslide (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Tonight, Tonight

Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)

Cherub Rock

1979

Ava Adore

Try, Try, Try

The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning

Hummer

Today

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Muzzle

Encore:

Solara

Baby Mine (Betty Noyes cover)