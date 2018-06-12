Reunited Smashing Pumpkins Make First Late Night TV Appearance

The Smashing Pumpkins geared up for their upcoming Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour by taking the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage to perform the Mellon Collie classic "Zero" and their new single "Solara."

The Tonight Show performance gave fans a sneak peek at the reunited lineup. Outside of bassist D'Arcy Wretzky, all of the original Smashing Pumpkins members will be taking part in this tour.

The Smashing Pumpkins will be in Chicago for two shows on August 13 & 14 at the United Center. A limited amount of tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

"Zero"

Video of The Smashing Pumpkins: Zero

