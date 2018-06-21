It's Officially Summer: Songs Of The Summer In Chicago So Far

For fans keeping score at home, June 21st equals the summer solstice. Although Chicago ushered in the summer with a disruptive downpour, several XRT artists have kick-started summer and masked the otherwise unwelcoming weather with songs more reminiscent of the sun-drenched months Chicagoans have craved. Expect these tracks to become increasingly ubiquitous throughout the summer months moving forward.

Gorillaz – “Humility”

Damon Albarn’s renowned cartoon ensemble unveiled Humanz in 2017 after a six-year break in-between releases. Stacked with featured artists from Mavis Staples to Pusha T, many followers believed an album of this magnitude wouldn’t be followed by another record in 2018. Albarn and co. pleasantly surprised fans with word of The Now Now, the sixth Gorillaz record due June 29, 2018. “Humility” is a strong single with uplifting synthesizers, and visually encapsulates summer with Jack Black strumming a guitar around Venice’s Muscle Beach.

Video of Gorillaz - Humility (Official Video)

The Record Company – “Life To Fix”

The Record Company treated XRT listeners to “Life To Fix” live at Gallagher Way on the outer west side of Wrigley Field in mid-May. Ahead of the new album, All Of This Life, out June 22, “Life To Fix” maintains the thumping pulse of a track by The Record Company, fastening listeners within a rugged pace while revving up the intensity along the way. This song serves as an energizing appetizer before The Record Company visits the Riviera Theatre on Saturday, September 29th.

Video of The Record Company - Life To Fix

Alt-J – “In Cold Blood (feat. Pusha T)” (Twin Shadow version)

Despite releasing Relaxer tune “In Cold Blood” in 2017, Alt-J took to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently to reveal a hybrid remix of the song alongside guitarist and singer Twin Shadow, as well as rapper Pusha T. The redefined track contains the intricately eerie foundation of the song listeners are already familiar with, but displays the versatility of Alt-J’s sound and enhances overall catchiness as well.

Video of Alt-J Ft. Pusha T And Twin Shadow Perform &#039;In Cold Blood&#039;

Courtney Barnett – “City Looks Pretty”

“The city looks pretty when you’ve been indoors,” Courtney Barnett states on “City Looks Pretty,” which many Chicagoans can adhere to throughout most months of the year in Illinois. The impressive Australian songwriter wowed XRT listeners in-studio at the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage in May ahead of her set at the Chicago Cultural Center. “City Looks Pretty” contains some grit on guitar, and steadily winds down into a pleasant drift as the song progresses, making the aura of her upcoming set at Pitchfork Music Festival on Friday, June 20th even more imaginable.

Video of Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty

Florence + The Machine – “Hunger”

One of the most soaring contemporary singers, Florence Welch has captivated fans globally with her new track “Hunger.” Preceding High As Hope, due June 29th, “Hunger” encompasses the sentiment of struggling internally, all while persevering forward in unison. Although the 2018 Lollapalooza lineup does not include Florence + The Machine, “Hunger” fits the bill for a future headlining anthem at the fest.