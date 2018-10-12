Soul Music: The Great Unifier

What's behind the revival and why soul music brings generations together.

October 12, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Features

Soul music has seen a revival over the past few years, especially amongst younger audiences. Why is it that artists like Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley, Mavis Staples, and more are able to connect so well with a newer fanbase?

Terri Hemmert & Emma Mac join the podcast for a roundtable discussion on why soul music has seen a revival in the past few years and the uptick interest in classic soul. Terri takes us through the roots of soul music and the cultural impact it played while Emma discusses how younger people connect with soul music. Plus, we get their take on the best soul tunes from each generation.  

Inside The Archives is now on iTunes! Subscribe to the podcast, leave a rating and a review, and listen to every single episode. Click here for more information.

Terri's Soul Tunes

Irma Thomas - "Time Is On My Side"

Bessie Banks - "Go Now"

Edwin Hawkins Singers - "Oh Happy Day"

Wynonie Harris - "Don't Roll Those Bloodshot Eyes At Me"

Louis Jordan - "Caldonia"

Emma's Soul Tunes

Lake Street Dive - "You Go Down Smooth"

JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound - "I Am Trying To Break Your Heart"

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - "Call Me"

Fitz And The Tantrums - "Pickin' Up The Pieces"

 

 

Inside The Archives
Soul Music
Emma Mac
Terri Hemmert

