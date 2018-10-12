Soul Music: The Great Unifier

Soul music has seen a revival over the past few years, especially amongst younger audiences. Why is it that artists like Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley, Mavis Staples, and more are able to connect so well with a newer fanbase?

Terri Hemmert & Emma Mac join the podcast for a roundtable discussion on why soul music has seen a revival in the past few years and the uptick interest in classic soul. Terri takes us through the roots of soul music and the cultural impact it played while Emma discusses how younger people connect with soul music. Plus, we get their take on the best soul tunes from each generation.

Terri's Soul Tunes

Irma Thomas - "Time Is On My Side"

Video of Irma Thomas, &quot;Time Is On My Side&quot;

Bessie Banks - "Go Now"

Video of Bessie Banks - Go Now

Edwin Hawkins Singers - "Oh Happy Day"

Video of Edwin Hawkins Singers - Oh Happy Day (1969)

Wynonie Harris - "Don't Roll Those Bloodshot Eyes At Me"

Video of Wynonie Harris-Don&#039;t Roll Those Bloodshot Eyes At Me

Louis Jordan - "Caldonia"

Video of Caldonia / Louis Jordan

Emma's Soul Tunes

Lake Street Dive - "You Go Down Smooth"

Video of You Go Down Smooth - Lake Street Dive

JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound - "I Am Trying To Break Your Heart"

Video of &quot;I Am Trying To Break Your Heart&quot; [Wilco> by JC Brooks &amp; the Uptown Sound - VIDEO

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - "Call Me"

Video of St. Paul &amp; The Broken Bones - Call Me (Official Video)

Fitz And The Tantrums - "Pickin' Up The Pieces"