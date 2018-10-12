Soul Music: The Great Unifier
What's behind the revival and why soul music brings generations together.
Soul music has seen a revival over the past few years, especially amongst younger audiences. Why is it that artists like Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley, Mavis Staples, and more are able to connect so well with a newer fanbase?
Terri Hemmert & Emma Mac join the podcast for a roundtable discussion on why soul music has seen a revival in the past few years and the uptick interest in classic soul. Terri takes us through the roots of soul music and the cultural impact it played while Emma discusses how younger people connect with soul music. Plus, we get their take on the best soul tunes from each generation.
Terri's Soul Tunes
Irma Thomas - "Time Is On My Side"
Bessie Banks - "Go Now"
Edwin Hawkins Singers - "Oh Happy Day"
Wynonie Harris - "Don't Roll Those Bloodshot Eyes At Me"
Louis Jordan - "Caldonia"
Emma's Soul Tunes
Lake Street Dive - "You Go Down Smooth"
JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound - "I Am Trying To Break Your Heart"
St. Paul & The Broken Bones - "Call Me"
Fitz And The Tantrums - "Pickin' Up The Pieces"