WATCH: Spinal Tap Bring Out Elvis Costello For 35th Anniversary Performance

April 30, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

New York City's Tribeca Film Festival celebrated the 35th anniversary of the rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap this past weekend with a screening of the film as well as a question and answer session with cast members.

Following the session, Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins), Christopher Guest (Nigel Tufnel), and Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls) performed an acoustic set and brought out Elvis Costello to join them on "Gimme Some Money."

It marked the first Spinal Tap performance in a decade according to Setlist.fm.

 

