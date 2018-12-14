'Springsteen On Broadway' To Debut On Netflix This Weekend
The special will premiere just hours after the final performance wraps up.
If you've been wanting to catch Bruce Springsteen's Broadway hit Springsteen on Broadway, you'll be able to do so this weekend. Best of all? It's free of charge as long as you have Netflix.
Directed by Thom Zimny, Springsteen on Broadway will hit the Netflix library just hours after his final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre this Saturday night. You'll be able to watch it in the early hours on Sunday, December 16th.
Whether you’re talking about getting out or being born to run, everyone has an ongoing relationship with their hometown. The #SpringsteenBroadway live soundtrack album is available everywhere now, and don't miss the full performance this Sunday, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hVwn6CY4b7— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) December 14, 2018