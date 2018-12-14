'Springsteen On Broadway' To Debut On Netflix This Weekend

If you've been wanting to catch Bruce Springsteen's Broadway hit Springsteen on Broadway, you'll be able to do so this weekend. Best of all? It's free of charge as long as you have Netflix.

Directed by Thom Zimny, Springsteen on Broadway will hit the Netflix library just hours after his final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre this Saturday night. You'll be able to watch it in the early hours on Sunday, December 16th.