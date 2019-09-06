5 Songs That Influenced St. Paul & The Broken Bones

St. Paul & The Broken Bones led Downers Grove's Tivoli Theatre to a massive dance party this week. The band's signature soul sound offers a fresh approach mixed with classic soul rhythms. If it doesn't get you up and dancing, you should probably consult your doctor.

Related: Photos: St. Paul & The Broken Bones At The Tivoli Theatre

Prior to the show, we caught up with frontman Paul Janeway to found out what music most impacted his life. As you could imagine, Janeway draws from old school soul artists, but has a fascinating backstory on why those songs stuck with him.

Enjoy the video above and if you'd like to watch other videos of XRT artists discussing the five songs that shaped their lives, click here.