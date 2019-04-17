St. Vincent & Carrie Brownstein Team Up To Make A Movie About Touring
The duo will be exploring the environment of a concert tour in their upcoming film.
April 17, 2019
St. Vincent & Carrie Brownstein are making a movie.
Related: Watch St. Vincent Turn 'Masseduction' Acoustic
According to Collider, the duo has co-written a film about concert touring in which they act as "heightened versions of themselves." While details about the film are minimal, it focuses on Annie Clark & Brownstein's interactions with assistants, bandmates, journalists, and fans.
This isn't the first time the two have collaborated with Clark appearing on Portlandia multiple times as well as a series of comedy videos they released on Clark's Instagram account.
Production on the film hasn't begun yet and Collider notes that it could be a while before it takes place.