St. Vincent & Carrie Brownstein Team Up To Make A Movie About Touring

St. Vincent & Carrie Brownstein are making a movie.

According to Collider, the duo has co-written a film about concert touring in which they act as "heightened versions of themselves." While details about the film are minimal, it focuses on Annie Clark & Brownstein's interactions with assistants, bandmates, journalists, and fans.

This isn't the first time the two have collaborated with Clark appearing on Portlandia multiple times as well as a series of comedy videos they released on Clark's Instagram account.

Production on the film hasn't begun yet and Collider notes that it could be a while before it takes place.