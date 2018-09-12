Saying Goodbye To The "Lincoln Park Pirates"

Steve Goodman puts all our thoughts into song.

September 12, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Dmitri Illarionov | Dreamstime.com

WBBM News Radio 780 reports that Lincoln Towing has lost their license after a unanimous vote from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The towing company has long been scrutinzed with many complaining their cars were towed illegal. In a period of less than a year, the Illinois Commerce Commission found evidence of more than 800 unauthorized tows.

Lincoln Towing was the subject of Steve Goodman's song "Lincoln Park Pirates" and featured lines such as "In Chicago where I live, there's an outfit that'd tow almost anything off the street. They deal mostly with automobile. And we call 'em the Lincoln Park Pirates."

Listen to Goodman's classic below.

