Steve Miller Explains Why He Couldn't Cut It Being In Buddy Guy's Band

Back in the early '60s, Steve Miller was living in Chicago cutting his teeth playing alongside blues legends Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, and more.

One of his first stints was getting a call to be in Buddy Guy's band. Miller wasn't cut out to be in the band though. However, it wasn't for music reasons.

He told Ultimate Classic Rock,

“Buddy’s rule was, Everybody in the band had to have one shot of bourbon before each set. I was 21, we worked from 9 at night till 4 in the morning, the last set started at 4 in the morning. That would be nine shots of bourbon a night. I lasted about a month and I went, ‘This night club life’s killing me. I’m going to California to see what the film world’s like!’”

Miller did heed some advice from Guy that's stuck with him to this day. “‘Don’t give your band a name. Call it the Steve Miller Band,’ Guy told him.

Guy added, “‘You’re going to go through a lot of musicians. You’re going to play all your life, obviously, you’re a musician... so, just call it the Steve Miller Band, and then, you know, you can change musicians as things change, as life situations change. And that’s the way it’s worked out.”