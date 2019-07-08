Stevie Wonder To Undergo Kidney Transplant This September
The 69-year-old will be taking a break from touring to focus on his health.
Stevie Wonder will be undergoing a kidney transplant this September forcing the legendary musician to take a break from touring as he recovers.
The 69-year-old broke the news during a performance at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London this weekend.
“So what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told the crowd. “You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothing; I told you what’s up. I’m good," Wonder told the crowd.
Fortunately, Wonder already has a donor in place an reassured fans that he's "all good."
Watch Wonder's announcement to fans below.
The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing.... pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx— Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019