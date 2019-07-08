Stevie Wonder To Undergo Kidney Transplant This September

Stevie Wonder will be undergoing a kidney transplant this September forcing the legendary musician to take a break from touring as he recovers.

Related: The Ultimate Stevie Wonder Playlist

The 69-year-old broke the news during a performance at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London this weekend.

“So what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told the crowd. “You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothing; I told you what’s up. I’m good," Wonder told the crowd.

Fortunately, Wonder already has a donor in place an reassured fans that he's "all good."

Watch Wonder's announcement to fans below.