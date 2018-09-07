Tales From The Overnight DJ

When you're hosting a radio show from Midnight until 5:30 AM, you're bound to have plenty of stories to share. Emma Mac has plenty and we take a deep dive on the latest episode of Inside The Archives.

Topics include: The tight-knit overnight community (3:00), being on the air when David Bowie died (11:35), growing up as an XRT fan and how the station shaped her music interests (16:25), digging deep into the XRT music library (24:35), growing up in a world where rock isn't the dominant genre (31:00), why Millennials love soul music (34:10), and more.

