Stream Greta Van Fleet's Debut Album 'Anthem of the Peaceful Army'
After a long wait, we can finally dig in to a full album from Greta Van Fleet.
October 19, 2018
We've been waiting patiently for this day.
Greta Van Fleet's debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army is now available. After a pair of EP's, the Frankenmuth, MI natives now have a full-length LP to add to their catalog.
While we encourage you to head on over to your local record store to pick it up, you can stream it in its entirety below if you just can't wait.