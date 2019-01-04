The Indie Rock Super Bowl Shuffle You Never Knew Existed

Bears fans have waited a long time for playoff football. As excitement continues to build around the team ahead of their matchup with the Eagles this Sunday, fans are hoping this is the year the Bears deliver Chicago another Super Bowl.

Should the team get the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again, a natural question arises.

Will we get a "Super Bowl Shuffle" Part 2?

That's a question that'll eventually be answered. In the mean time, take a trip back to 2014 when the latest edition of "The Super Bowl Shuffle" came from an unlikely cast of characters.

Sean Cannon set out "create a version of 'The Super Bowl Shuffle' for a new generation" recruiting My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Les Savy Fav's Tim Harrington, comedian Scott Aukerman, and many others to take part in it.

Jim James rocks a sax solo. Internet famous cat Lil Bub makes an appearance. What more could you want?

Proceeds from the project went to the non-profit Reading Is Fundamental.

Listen to the song here.