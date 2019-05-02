On This Day: "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" Gets Published

One of the trademark ballpark experiences is the 7th inning stretch. Whether it's dolled up with celebrities singing it or just a simple audio recording, it's part of the fabric of baseball.

On May 2nd, 1908, the United States Copyright Office received a copy of a song submitted by composer Albert von Tilzer and lyricist Jack Norworth called "Take Me Out To The Ball Game." The song was then published by Von Tilzer's York Music Co.

Oddly enough, the song isn't about baseball. It's about a woman named Katie Casey who is in love with the sport and asks her beau to takke her to a ballgame rather than a show. The Library of Congress notes that the song is second to "Happy Birthday" and "The Star Spangled Banner" as the most easily recognized songs in the US.

#OTD in 1908, the original version of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," with music by Albert Von Tilzer and lyrics by Jack Norworth, was published by Von Tilzer's York Music Co. | Photo Mark Duncan pic.twitter.com/3g0e0OIeEt — AP Images (@AP_Images) May 2, 2019

In celebration of this special date, we offer you some of the most memorable 7th inning stretch performances in history. Not necessarily the best, but definitely the most memorable.

Video of Mike Ditka sings during seventh inning stretch June 5 1998