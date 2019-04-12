Tame Impala Premiere New Song "Borderline"

Lollapalooza headliners Tame Impala have released a new song "Borderline" a week after debuting it on Saturday Night Live.

Related: LISTEN: Tame Impala Returns With New Song "Patience"

The song accompanies the previously released "Patience" as a second track of their upcoming album. A title and release date of the record has not been announced yet, but it'll be Tame Impala's first since their 2015 album Currents.

Listen to "Borderline" below.