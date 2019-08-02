Flashback: Tame Impala Lollapalooza 2015 Interview

Before they take the big stage as headliners, let's look back at their previous time at the festival.

August 2, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features
Lollapalooza

Back in 2015 Tame Impala was fresh off the release of their latest studio album Currents when they played Lollapalooza.

Related: Tame Impala Premiere New Song "Borderline"

Revisit our interview with Kevin Parker as he discusses the vast influences that shaped the dynamic record. Four years later, Tame Impala will be back with a new album as they headline Friday night at Lollapalooza.

Tags: 
Lollpalooza
Tame Impala

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Lion King Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Yesterday Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Spiderman: Far From Home Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer's Hall Of Fame Tribute To Lee Smith Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Toy Story 4 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Late Night Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes