Watch Tame Impala's Lollapalooza Set In Its Entirety

Tame Impala headlined Friday night at Lollapalooza treating fans to a visually stunning spectacle that perfectly accompanied their music.

Whether you were at the set or simply want to see what it was like, you'll get your wish. The band's headlining set was posted in its entirety on YouTube featuring performances of news songs like "Patience" and "Borderline" on top of classics like "Elephant" and "Feels Like We Only Go Backwards."

Watch it below.