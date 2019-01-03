Tame Impala Promises "New Sounds" in 2019

Just after being announced as Coachella headliners, Tame Impala delivered more exciting news to their fans.

“New year. New shows. New sounds," is all that was needed to be said in order to confirm an exciting 2019 from the band.

Although they headlined Pitchfork Music Festival last year, you have to go all the way back to 2015 when Tame Impala released their last album Currents.