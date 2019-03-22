LISTEN: Tame Impala Returns With New Song "Patience"

When Tame Impala was announced as one of the Lollapalooza headliners, we were wondering if that would coincide with the release of new music. After all, it's been four years since their last album and Kevin Parker promised fans "new sounds" in 2019.

Today, Tame Impala made their long-awaited return by releasing a new song called "Patience." The song marks their first new music since the 2015 album Currents, but isn't accompanied by news of a new album.

Check out their new song "Patience" below and listen to our podcast previewing Lollapalooza here.