Tash Sultana Dives In To The Upcoming Release Of Her Debut Album
August 4, 2018
Tash Sultana is a musician you'll want to start following, if you haven't already.
The immensely talented multi-instrumentalist is set to perform at the American Eagle stage Saturday night and took some time out to chat with us backstage at Lollapalooza.
Sultana's debut album Flow State will be released on August 31st.
Watch her full conversation with Marty Lennartz below.