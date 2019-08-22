St. Vincent Co-Wrote A Song On The New Taylor Swift Album

Taylor Swift has a new album due out this Friday, August 23rd and features a surprising contributor. Some rock fans may recognize a familiar melody or string of lyrics when they cue up the second song off Swift's album Lover.

St. Vincent (Annie Clark) is listed as one of the co-writers on "Cruel Summer" alongside noted producer Jack Antonoff. As far as we can tell, Clark & Swift have never collaborated together before. However, they did share the stage together in Los Angeles back in 2015 when they joined Beck to perform his song "Dreams".

Video of Beck ft St. Vincent, Taylor Swift &#039;dreams&#039; @ Staples Center, 8/25/2015

Clark shared the delight of her experience on Twitter following the show, perhaps laying the foundation for this collaboration four years later.

Had the most MAGIC time with the most brilliant and venerable @taylorswift13 & @beck tonight. #DreamComeTrue — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) August 26, 2015

So is Taylor Swift going indie rock now? Remains to be seen. However, if this turns her fans on to the music of St. Vincent that will be a wonderful thing. While there's no documented correlation, St. Vincent wrote a song titled "Cruel" that came from her 2011 album Strange Mercy.

Swift's new album Lover will feature 18 total songs, but only three of them solely written by Swift. Antonoff has songwriting credits on eight songs. Other artists with writing credits include Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Joel Little, Cautious Clay, Mark Anthony Spears, and Brendon Urie. There's also an interpolation of the classic nursery rhyme "Humpty Dumpty" on her song "The Archer".

Lover is set to be one of the best-selling albums of the year with nearly one million records already sold via presale.