Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band Cover Aretha Franklin's "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)"
Tedeschi Trucks Band kicked off their festival set with a tribute to the Queen Of Soul.
August 27, 2018
The Tedeschi Trucks Band performed at Lockn' Festival in Virginia this weekend and kicked off their first of two sets with a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.
Tedeschi Trucks Band delivered a beautiful rendition of the title track "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)" from Franklin's 1967 album.
Watch the performance below.