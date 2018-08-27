Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band Cover Aretha Franklin's "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)"

Tedeschi Trucks Band kicked off their festival set with a tribute to the Queen Of Soul.

August 27, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

The Tedeschi Trucks Band performed at Lockn' Festival in Virginia this weekend and kicked off their first of two sets with a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

Tedeschi Trucks Band delivered a beautiful rendition of the title track "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)" from Franklin's 1967 album.

Watch the performance below.

