Tedeschi Trucks Band Performs Intimate Set Live In Chicago

Tedeschi Trucks Band stopped by to deliver an energetic set at XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage.

The band is in the midst of a residency at the Chicago Theatre with two XRT shows coming up this Friday and Saturday. Tickets still remain for both evenings. Click here for more information.

Additionally, Tedeschi Trucks Band will be releasing their fourth studio album Signs on February 15th. You can pre-order the album now.