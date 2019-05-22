Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band Jam With Members Of Los Lobos

Fans at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium were treated to an excellent concert bill with a headlining performance with Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring support from Los Lobos.

During Tedeschi Trucks Band's set, they brought out Cesar Rosas, David Hidalgo, and Steve Berlin of Los Lobos to the stage performing several songs together.

Catch fan-shot video of the show below.

Video of Tedeschi Trucks Band Sacramento Memorial Auditorium 2019 w/Cesar Rosas

Video of Tedeschi Trucks Band Sacramento Memorial Auditorium 2019 2