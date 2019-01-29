Tedeschi Trucks Band Discusses Difference Between Studio Session & Live Shows

Tedeschi Trucks Band are gearing up to release their new album Signs on February 15th and gave us a look into the creation of the album when they stopped by XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage.

"We've been working on it for I don't know, a year and a half? There's a lot of really great songs," Susan Tedeschi said.

Most of the songs on the album were written by Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and vocalist Mike Mattison, but Tedeschi said the whole band played a part in the record.

As a world-renowned live act, Tedeschi Trucks Band takes a different approach to their time in the studio. "We write a lot in the studio, this band formed in that studio so everyone's pretty comfortable in there," Trucks said.

"It's a different energy than playing live, but it's nice to capture tunes in its first conception of something," he added.

You can watch their recent performance from XRT here.